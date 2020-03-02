Pascal Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,800.00 (PASC)

Pascal (CURRENCY:PASC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Pascal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CHAOEX and TOKOK. During the last week, Pascal has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pascal has a market capitalization of $915,505.00 and $15,800.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pascal Profile

Pascal (CRYPTO:PASC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 30,633,050 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin. Pascal’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Buying and Selling Pascal

Pascal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CHAOEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pascal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

