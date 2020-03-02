Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$12.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$11.83 and a one year high of C$21.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$347,150.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

