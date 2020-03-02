Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Purchases $532,700.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.27 per share, for a total transaction of $532,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,512.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PATK traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.24. 219,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,298. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 724.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after buying an additional 557,806 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 570,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,214 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 437,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 86,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.