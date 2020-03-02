Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $52.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 11,250 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $585,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,416,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,657. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 554.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

