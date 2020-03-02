Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,054.40 in Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II bought 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,054.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ PATI traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.80. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

