Patron One Day Volume Reaches $150.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Exrates. During the last week, Patron has traded 66.6% lower against the US dollar. Patron has a market cap of $20,757.00 and $150.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.02829087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,378,877 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, HitBTC, YoBit, IDAX, LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.