Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,327 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Pattern Energy Group worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 104,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,756. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.05.

PEGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

