Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PEGI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.16. 2,146,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. Pattern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.