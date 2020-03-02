Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Holdings Raised by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,292 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.38% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 887,790 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,930,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.74. 6,221,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,035. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.