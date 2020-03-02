Paxos Standard (PAX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Billion

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $191.26 million and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011311 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, MXC, ABCC and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard's total supply is 191,106,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,106,257 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard's official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BigONE, OKCoin, BW.com, OKEx, CoinBene, HitBTC, Binance, Sistemkoin, Coinbit, Bitrue, FCoin, TOKOK, KuCoin, Gate.io, MXC, ABCC, Bittrex, WazirX, CoinEx, Coinsuper, DDEX, Bit-Z, Iquant, Hotbit, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, SouthXchange, BCEX, Coinall, DigiFinex, P2PB2B, Crex24, Kyber Network, CoinPlace, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinExchange, C2CX and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

