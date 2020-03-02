PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $31,101.00 and approximately $1,265.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.36 or 0.02895256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00224414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00137088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,225,796 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

