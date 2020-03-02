Paypex (PAYX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31,709.00

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Paypex token can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. Over the last seven days, Paypex has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paypex has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $31,709.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paypex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.02709515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00224276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paypex Token Profile

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. The official website for Paypex is paypex.org. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex.

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paypex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paypex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.