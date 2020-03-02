PayPie Trading 29.8% Lower Over Last Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $27,854.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.02709515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00224276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

