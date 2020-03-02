PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 318.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,964 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 1.53% of PC Tel worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PC Tel during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PC Tel stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.07. PC Tel Inc has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PC Tel’s payout ratio is -95.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCTI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of PC Tel in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PC Tel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

PC Tel Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

