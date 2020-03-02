PCHAIN Price Hits $0.0041 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. PCHAIN has a market cap of $1.50 million and $61,058.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, DEx.top and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00482416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.46 or 0.06493624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030282 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011378 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,789,843 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

