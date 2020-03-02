PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Buys $108,014.00 in Stock

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $108,014.00.

BSBK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. 86,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,476. PCSB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and invest in securities.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.