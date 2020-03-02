Pearson PLC Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Pearson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pearson has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NYSE PSO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.09. 1,096,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

