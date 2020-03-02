Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.83% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Pediapharm stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.88. Pediapharm has a 1-year low of C$3.25 and a 1-year high of C$5.00.

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pediapharm will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediapharm Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

