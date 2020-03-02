Peel Hunt Boosts Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target to GBX 220

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 196 ($2.58) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JSG. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

JSG stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.62) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $676.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.23. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 226 ($2.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.75.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.