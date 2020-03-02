Peel Hunt Lowers Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) to Add

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 22.50 ($0.30) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 16 ($0.21). Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

Shares of POG stock opened at GBX 19.30 ($0.25) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.09. Petropavlovsk has a 52 week low of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.06 ($0.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $612.39 million and a PE ratio of 8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05.

In other Petropavlovsk news, insider Pavel Maslovskiy acquired 17,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £2,262,000 ($2,975,532.75).

Petropavlovsk Company Profile

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.