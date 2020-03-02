Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Elementis (LON:ELM)

Elementis (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 165.57 ($2.18).

Shares of LON ELM opened at GBX 98.45 ($1.30) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $588.65 million and a PE ratio of 11.32. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 99.45 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44).

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

