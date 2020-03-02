Peercoin (PPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001850 BTC on exchanges including Bitsane, BX Thailand, YoBit and HitBTC. Peercoin has a market cap of $4.25 million and $593,978.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,831.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.56 or 0.03777714 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002041 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00310204 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00748543 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,031,600 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bitsane, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Livecoin, CoinEgg, WEX, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

