Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSPR. Wedbush assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

NASDAQ CSPR opened at $9.02 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

About Peloton Interactive

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

