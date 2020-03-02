Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$54.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$58.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.70.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,111. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$45.44 and a 12 month high of C$53.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at C$268,450.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.