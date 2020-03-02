Peony Price Reaches $0.0254 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Peony has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $57,674.00 and approximately $5,877.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,390,574 coins and its circulating supply is 2,270,746 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

