Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Purchases $116,400.00 in Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.56 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $46.29. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $326.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFIS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

