PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,919,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,124 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PepsiCo worth $262,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,501,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average of $137.35. The stock has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

