Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis Sells 17,794 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.84. 411,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $2,041,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,834 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $14,901,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 305,816 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 153,106 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.