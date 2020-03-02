Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis Sells 40,667 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,742,174.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,793,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 411,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,548. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,333 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,173 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

