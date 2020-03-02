Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin Sells 3,871 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRFT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 411,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,548. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Perficient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,834 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,901,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Perficient by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 305,816 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 153,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

