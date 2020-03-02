Perlin Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Perlin has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.75 or 0.02834165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,284,310 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

