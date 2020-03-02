Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP opened at $24.97 on Monday. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 32.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 145,578 shares during the last quarter.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.