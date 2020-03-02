Petrofac (PFC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Petrofac (LON: PFC):

2/27/2020 – Petrofac had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 483 ($6.35) to GBX 433 ($5.70). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Petrofac had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Petrofac had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 390 ($5.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Petrofac had its price target raised by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Petrofac had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Petrofac had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/21/2020 – Petrofac had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 508 ($6.68) to GBX 483 ($6.35). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 318.30 ($4.19) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.02. Petrofac Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 333.51 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 363.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 389.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Petrofac’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Petrofac’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other news, insider George J. Pierson purchased 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.80 ($6,582.22).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

