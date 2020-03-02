Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,287 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Pfizer worth $237,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 127,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 27,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.88. 39,864,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,861,566. The company has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.