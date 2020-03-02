Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 127,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 27,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

