Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 255.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 174,508 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

