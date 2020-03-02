PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GHY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,332. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

