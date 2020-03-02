PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ISD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. 314,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

