PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Short Interest Update

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

