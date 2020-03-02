PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PGTI. B. Riley raised their price target on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $177,868.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,340,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 19.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 33.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 333,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 83,015 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

