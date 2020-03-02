Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $54.69 on Monday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSXP. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

