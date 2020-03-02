Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0051 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $370,840.00 and $257.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.01010067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00041268 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00206230 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00069844 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001940 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00310236 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

