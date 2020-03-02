PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

TSE:PHX opened at C$2.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 million and a PE ratio of -54.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.99. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

