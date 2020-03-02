Physicians Realty Trust Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOC. Mizuho initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.86 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 167,639 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after buying an additional 348,120 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

