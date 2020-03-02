Pi Financial Analysts Give Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) a C$49.00 Price Target

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) has been given a C$49.00 price objective by analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.67.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 490,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,804. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.77. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$18.05 and a 12 month high of C$49.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

