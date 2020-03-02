Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,916 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,801 shares of company stock worth $14,096,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,779. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

