Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 24,455 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 234.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,455 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $7.09 on Monday, hitting $190.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,900. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,744 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

