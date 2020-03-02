Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 924.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,296,629. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $729.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $465.33.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $75.63 on Monday, hitting $743.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,060,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,993,879. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.11. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.67, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.