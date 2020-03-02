Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,528 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,409,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Southern by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,064,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,815,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

Shares of SO stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,644,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,076. Southern Co has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.