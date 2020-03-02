Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 35,809 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 248.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,809 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,065,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,993. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $121.48 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

